Trump Picks Zionist Zealot As International Negotiator

Jason Greenblat is Trump’s executive vice president and chief legal officer - an orthodox Jew, educated at the Marsha Stern Talmudical Academy, Yeshiva University and NYU’s School of Law.



He and David Friedman, another zionist zealot Trump picked as ambassador to Israel, served as his legal advisors on the Jewish state while campaigning.



They support unlimited settlement expansions and annexation of Palestinian land, policies putting peace further out-of-reach than already.



In his role as Trump’s international negotiations representative, Greenblatt will oversea future Israel/Palestinian peace talks, relations with Cuba and trade agreements.



He once performed guard duty at a West Bank settlement, armed with an M-16 assault rifle - unclear if ever used to wound or lethally shoot a Palestinian.



Trump earlier called him “a person who truly loves Israel.” His background is real estate law and Trump business interests, not diplomacy.



His main information sources are daily email alerts, AIPAC materials, and a weekly Jewish radio program - one-sidedly supporting Israel. He has no Palestinian contacts, he explained.



He supports a two-state solution - impossible to achieve with Israel controlling over 60% of West Bank land, claiming East Jerusalem as its exclusive capital, while settlement expansions continue on stolen Palestinian land.



He favors stick, not carrot diplomacy, saying Washington “need(s) to lay down the law and explain that the (Palestinians are) not going to get the benefits they get from the United States unless they come to the table.”



“I think they need to say: ‘Over the course of the next period of time, we will continue to provide funding, but in order to do that you need to do X, Y and Z, set concrete goals, and if you don’t, we need to start tapering off the funding’ and see what happens.”



In other words, either agree to Israeli demands or be severely punished - hardly a prescription for responsible peace talks.



Trump and his dual point representatives on Israel one-sidedly support its interests at the expense of fundamental Palestinian rights.



The reject the notion of Israel as an occupying power, turning reality on its head. Commenting on Greenblatt’s appointment, Trump said “I don’t think I can find better.”



